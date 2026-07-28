Diplomatic Efforts in Hormuz: Iran's Minister Engages with Saudi, Omani Counterparts

Iran's foreign minister engaged in critical discussions regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz in phone calls with his Saudi and Omani counterparts, as revealed in a statement on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

During these conversations, Abbas Araqchi highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and advancing regional diplomatic efforts to ensure stability.

The dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan was notably prompted by the recent downing of drones, attributed to Iranian-backed groups, attempting to target the kingdom.