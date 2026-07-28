Diplomatic Efforts in Hormuz: Iran's Minister Engages with Saudi, Omani Counterparts

Iran's foreign minister conducted discussions with Saudi and Omani counterparts about security in the Strait of Hormuz. Emphasis was placed on bolstering cooperation and joint diplomatic efforts. The talks with Saudi Arabia followed the kingdom's interception of drones launched by Iran-related groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 11:07 IST
Diplomatic Efforts in Hormuz: Iran's Minister Engages with Saudi, Omani Counterparts
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Iran's foreign minister engaged in critical discussions regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz in phone calls with his Saudi and Omani counterparts, as revealed in a statement on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

During these conversations, Abbas Araqchi highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and advancing regional diplomatic efforts to ensure stability.

The dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan was notably prompted by the recent downing of drones, attributed to Iranian-backed groups, attempting to target the kingdom.

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