India Marks Eight Years of National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme

India has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, marking eight years of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) on World Hepatitis Day 2026. The programme, launched in 2018 under the National Health Mission, has significantly expanded access to screening, diagnosis and treatment while strengthening preventive measures across the country.

Speaking at the national event, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Anupriya Patel called for greater collaboration between the Centre, States and healthcare stakeholders to achieve the vision of a Hepatitis-Mukt Bharat.

Free Treatment and Expanded Healthcare Access

Addressing the gathering, Patel said India has made substantial progress in preventing, diagnosing and treating hepatitis over the past eight years.

She noted that India is among the few countries offering free treatment for Hepatitis C and long-term management of Hepatitis B through government health facilities. The cost of medicines has also been reduced to less than one dollar, while affordable diagnostic services are being expanded to encourage early detection and timely treatment.

The programme initially focused on district hospitals before extending services to more than 185,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, making hepatitis care available at the primary healthcare level across the country.

Prevention Remains a Priority

The Minister highlighted the success of the Hepatitis B vaccine, introduced under the Universal Immunization Programme in 2011, which has now achieved over 92% birth-dose coverage.

She said around 65% of pregnant women are currently screened for Hepatitis B and urged States and Union Territories to achieve 100% screening. This would ensure newborns receive timely Hepatitis B vaccination and Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin (HBIG) within 24 hours when their mothers test positive.

Patel also stressed the importance of vaccinating healthcare workers against occupational exposure and expanding awareness campaigns to encourage more people to get tested and seek treatment.

Millions Screened Under National Programme

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme has screened more than 210 million people, while over 600,000 patients have received free treatment.

She added that India has exceeded its target of establishing one treatment centre in every district. The country now has 1,153 treatment centres, including more than 70 specialised facilities providing advanced care.

The programme has also strengthened maternal health services, with over 76.4 million pregnant women screened for Hepatitis B and 224,000 newborns born to infected mothers receiving HBIG to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Strengthening the Fight Against Hepatitis

Additional Secretary and National Health Mission Mission Director Aradhana Patnaik said the programme focuses on preventing Hepatitis B transmission from mother to child while ensuring early diagnosis and treatment for Hepatitis C, particularly among high-risk groups such as injecting drug users.

During the event, Anupriya Patel also launched new Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on Hepatitis B and C to strengthen public awareness across States and Union Territories. Health officials said the programme continues to work closely with the National AIDS Control Programme, Universal Immunization Programme and maternal health services to improve prevention, treatment and patient follow-up. They emphasised that sustained collaboration and public participation will be essential to achieving India's goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.