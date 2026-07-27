KZN and Gauteng Launch Hostel Safety Programme to Build Peace

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has launched the Ayihlale Phansi Ibambe Umthetho Programme, a new initiative designed to strengthen peace, safety and social cohesion in hostel communities while encouraging residents to play an active role in preventing crime and building stronger neighbourhoods.

The programme was introduced during a Hostel Cleansing Ceremony at Buyafuthi Hostel in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, where leaders from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng joined community members in a symbolic commitment to reconciliation, unity and safer living spaces. Premier Ntuli was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal Director-General Nokuthula Khanyile and Acting Head of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison Funi Makhanya.

Partnership brings provinces and communities together

The ceremony reflected growing cooperation between the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial governments to address challenges facing hostel communities through collaboration rather than isolated interventions. The programme brings together government departments, traditional leaders, law enforcement agencies, community safety structures and residents to encourage shared responsibility for creating peaceful environments.

Built around the principles of ubuntu, reconciliation, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, the initiative seeks to strengthen relationships within communities while restoring confidence in hostels as places where families and individuals can live safely and contribute positively to society.

Call to reject crime and strengthen the rule of law

During the launch, Premier Ntuli announced the appointment of uMtwan' uKinobho as the programme's coordinator and confirmed that the initiative will be commemorated every July to keep its message alive and encourage continued community participation.

Addressing residents and stakeholders, the Premier described the programme as a call for people to reject criminal activity, respect the rule of law and work together to create communities built on trust and cooperation. He said hostels should once again become safe places where people can live peacefully, support one another and help drive local development.

Ntuli also emphasized that lasting progress against crime depends on collective action. He said government cannot succeed on its own and highlighted the importance of community members, traditional leaders, law enforcement agencies and social partners working side by side to improve safety.

Healing and reconciliation at the heart of the programme

The Hostel Cleansing Ceremony formed a key part of the initiative by creating space for healing, reconciliation and renewed commitment among residents. Organisers said the event represented both a symbolic and practical step toward restoring dignity, strengthening social cohesion and encouraging responsible citizenship.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government also reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Gauteng Provincial Government and other partners to expand programmes that promote unity, public safety and respect for the law, with the goal of building more stable and resilient communities.