Amritsar Joins India's Hub & Spoke International Aviation Network

Amritsar has become the second airport in India to join the government's Hub & Spoke International Flight Operations framework, a major step in strengthening the country's ambition to become a global aviation hub. The initiative is designed to make international travel easier by allowing passengers from regional airports to complete travel formalities before connecting seamlessly to overseas flights through Indian hub airports.

The launch follows the successful introduction of the model at Varanasi in June 2026 and forms part of the government's broader strategy to improve international connectivity while positioning India as a preferred global transit destination.

Amritsar Becomes a Key International Gateway

The Ministry of Civil Aviation officially inaugurated the new operations at Amritsar, with Delhi Airport serving as the central hub. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the initiative would transform Amritsar into a major international gateway for Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting millions of travellers, including the region's large overseas diaspora.

He said the Hub & Spoke framework is more than an aviation model, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen India's global connectivity while improving passenger convenience. The ministry noted that the model had already demonstrated its effectiveness through Varanasi, where passengers have been successfully connected to 18 international destinations via Delhi since operations began on 25 June 2026.

Simpler International Travel

Under the new system, passengers departing from Amritsar can complete check-in, immigration and customs procedures before leaving the airport. Their baggage will be tagged directly to their final international destination, allowing them to transfer through Delhi without repeating immigration or customs formalities. This streamlined process is expected to reduce travel time, improve convenience and provide a smoother experience for international travellers.

The Minister said Amritsar previously had direct international connections to only seven destinations. Through the Hub & Spoke model, travellers will now gain access to more than 20 international destinations using a single check-in and baggage tag. Around 150,000 passengers currently travel from Amritsar to Delhi each year to board international flights, while a similar number arrive through Delhi before continuing to Amritsar. Officials expect these numbers to grow significantly as the integrated system expands.

Economic Benefits Beyond Aviation

The government believes the initiative will also strengthen tourism, trade, investment and regional economic development. According to studies conducted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the development of aviation hub operations could generate around 400,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute an additional US$30 billion to India's economy by 2030.

Looking further ahead, projections indicate the strategy could support approximately 16 million jobs and contribute nearly US$1.4 trillion to the national economy by 2047, reinforcing aviation as a major driver of economic growth.

Expanding the National Network

Airlines estimate that nearly 250 passengers each day from Amritsar alone will benefit from the Hub & Spoke model through Delhi. As more regional airports join the network, the next phase is expected to serve around 1,200 passengers daily, or roughly 450,000 travellers annually.

The Hub & Spoke framework forms a central part of India's International Aviation Hub Strategy, which seeks to strengthen Indian airports as preferred international gateways, improve network efficiency for Indian airlines and reduce reliance on overseas transit hubs. Additional spoke airports are already being prepared for inclusion, creating a nationwide network that supports the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through a more connected, efficient and globally competitive aviation sector.