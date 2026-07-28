India Unveils Coast Guard Reforms on Gender Equality and Family Support

The Government of India has introduced two major policy reforms for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) that strengthen gender equality in recruitment and career advancement while providing faster financial support to families of personnel who go missing at sea during duty. The reforms were unveiled by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at Kartavya Bhavan-2 in New Delhi, marking another step in modernising India's maritime security force ahead of its Golden Jubilee in 2027. Senior officials, including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani, attended the event.

Equal Opportunities for Women Officers

The first reform introduces a gender-neutral induction framework that gives women the same opportunities as men to join and build long-term careers in the Indian Coast Guard. Under the new policy, women can now be inducted through both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) on par with male candidates. At the same time, Short Service Appointments have also been opened to male applicants.

The policy also guarantees equal opportunities for career progression from the beginning of training. Women officers already serving under Permanent Appointments will be eligible for promotions to higher ranks if they meet the required criteria.

In another significant change, women officers currently serving under Short Service Appointments will have the option to convert to Permanent Appointments, provided they fulfil the prescribed conditions. The government said the reform reflects its commitment to empowering women and expanding their role in India's maritime security.

Faster Support for Families of Missing Personnel

The second policy focuses on providing quicker assistance to the families of Coast Guard personnel who go missing while performing operational duties at sea. Under the new guidelines, authorities can declare a Coast Guard member who goes missing during duty as "presumed dead" for the purpose of processing ex-gratia compensation and related benefits.

This change removes lengthy administrative hurdles that previously delayed financial assistance, allowing the Next of Kin (NoK) to receive ex-gratia payments and terminal benefits much sooner during an emotionally difficult period.

Strengthening the Coast Guard

Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Coast Guard for its dedicated service over the past five decades and expressed confidence that the new policies would further improve morale, fairness and operational effectiveness.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a modern, capable and future-ready maritime force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring the Coast Guard is well prepared for future security challenges as it approaches its Swarnim Jayanti (Golden Jubilee) in 2027.

The reforms are expected to strengthen both the organisation's workforce and the support systems available to the families of personnel who serve in demanding maritime operations.