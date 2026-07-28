Canadian Intern's NATO Espionage Allegations Stir Security Concerns

A Canadian intern at NATO's SHAPE is suspected of espionage and will stay in pretrial custody. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office has not released details but confirmed the woman, accused of spying for a third country, could appeal. Canada is reviewing its security screenings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:27 IST
Canadian Intern's NATO Espionage Allegations Stir Security Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

A Canadian woman of Chinese descent faces charges of espionage for allegedly spying while interning at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium. On Tuesday, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office announced her extended pretrial detention by another month, highlighting evolving security concerns at NATO.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s and not a student, was suspected of spying for a third nation and involvement in a criminal organization. While details remain scarce, the Prosecutor's Office emphasized she has 24 hours to appeal. Her case amplifies scrutiny over NATO's intern security checks.

NATO and Belgian authorities have yet to disclose specifics of her work duties at NATO, emphasizing the responsibility of the origin country, Canada, in conducting security checks. Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree vowed ongoing investigations into security protocols following the serious allegations.

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