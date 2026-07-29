Experts to Explore New Investment Trends at African Mining Week 2026

Africa's vast reserves of critical minerals are attracting growing global interest, placing the continent at the centre of discussions on mining investment, technology and resource security. As competition for these resources increases, industry leaders will gather at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 to examine the policies, technologies and geopolitical developments shaping the future of mining across Africa.

The event will take place in Cape Town from 14 to 16 October 2026, bringing together policymakers, investors, advisory firms and mining executives to discuss strategies for sustainable sector growth.

Technology reshapes mining operations

The conference's key discussion will focus on how advanced technologies are transforming mining. Danie Dörfling, Head of Business Development at Moore Global, will speak during a session on the use of automation and artificial intelligence to improve productivity, lower operating costs and speed up project development.

The discussion comes as countries including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia increasingly adopt AI-powered technologies to support mineral exploration and improve operational efficiency across the mining value chain.

Gold sector looks to boost value creation

With global gold prices remaining above US$4,000 per ounce during 2026, many African governments are strengthening local gold purchasing programmes to formalise artisanal mining and increase domestic value addition.

Matt Banton, Head of Mining at Moore Global, will join a panel exploring ways to expand Africa's gold production. The session will examine strategies to improve competitiveness, increase output and encourage more downstream processing so that mineral-rich countries capture greater economic value from their resources.

Mineral diplomacy gains momentum

As demand for critical minerals continues to rise, African countries are placing greater emphasis on building long-term partnerships that attract investment while supporting industrial development.

Olivier Barbeau, Managing Partner at Moore Global, will moderate a discussion on mineral diplomacy and strategic partnerships, focusing on investment frameworks that can encourage responsible capital investment while helping countries maximise the long-term benefits of their mineral wealth.

Another session will examine the impact of changing geopolitical relationships on Africa's mining industry. Remi Piet, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at Embellie Advisory, and Christopher Vandome, Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House, will discuss how shifting trade policies, supply chain changes and evolving international alliances are creating new opportunities for African mineral-producing nations.

Supporting long-term mining growth

As the global energy transition increases demand for critical minerals, investors are placing greater importance on reliable market intelligence and strategic advice when evaluating new projects across Africa.

By bringing together leading advisory firms, research organisations, investors and government representatives, African Mining Week 2026 is expected to encourage informed discussions, strengthen partnerships and support long-term investment across the continent's mining industry.