MDDA Upgrades Icora FM with New Digital Broadcast Studio

The studio upgrade forms part of the MDDA's broader programme to strengthen community media by investing in modern broadcasting infrastructure and digital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:34 IST
MDDA Upgrades Icora FM with New Digital Broadcast Studio
According to the MDDA, the investment will help the station expand opportunities for community participation and improve its ability to respond to the information needs of listeners. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Community radio station Icora FM in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, is set to receive a major technology upgrade as the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) hands over a newly digitised broadcast studio aimed at improving local broadcasting and community engagement.

The official handover will take place on Friday and will be led by Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, who also serves as Chairperson of the MDDA Board.

Modern technology for community broadcasting

The studio upgrade forms part of the MDDA's broader programme to strengthen community media by investing in modern broadcasting infrastructure and digital technology.

Icora FM serves Empangeni and neighbouring communities, providing local news, educational programming, entertainment and a platform for residents to discuss issues affecting their daily lives.

The new digital studio is expected to significantly improve the station's broadcasting and production capabilities, allowing it to deliver higher-quality programmes while creating a more efficient working environment for presenters, volunteers and production staff.

Strengthening local voices

According to the MDDA, the investment will help the station expand opportunities for community participation and improve its ability to respond to the information needs of listeners.

The agency said the project highlights the important role that modern technology plays in supporting media diversity, strengthening community broadcasting and ensuring local voices continue to be heard.

By improving access to digital broadcasting tools, the MDDA hopes to enhance the long-term sustainability of community media outlets across South Africa.

Continued investment in community media

The Icora FM handover follows a similar project completed earlier this month, when Kenny Morolong officially opened upgraded broadcasting facilities at Radio Mafisa in Rustenburg, North West.

Radio Mafisa broadcasts on 93.4 FM and serves communities including Phokeng, Boitekong, Marikana, Mogwase and Tlhabane.

The latest investment reflects the MDDA's ongoing commitment to modernising community radio stations, improving access to quality broadcasting infrastructure and supporting local media organisations that play an important role in informing and connecting communities.

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