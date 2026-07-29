Call for Justice: Amnesty International Seeks War Crimes Probe

Amnesty International has urged for a war crimes investigation into the summary killings of at least 19 Malian soldiers by armed groups following a July 18 ambush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:39 IST
Call for Justice: Amnesty International Seeks War Crimes Probe
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  • Country:
  • Mali

Amnesty International has made an urgent appeal for a war crimes investigation, focusing on the alleged summary executions of Malian soldiers.

The call for justice arises after an ambush on July 18 that led to the deaths of 19 soldiers, reportedly at the hands of armed groups.

This appeal highlights the need for accountability in conflict zones, urging international attention to the ongoing violence in Mali.

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