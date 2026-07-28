Iran Executes Two Amid Ongoing Unrest

Iran has executed two men, Abolfazl Sepahi-Badjani and Amirhossein Safari-Hosseinabadi, for their involvement in January's nationwide anti-government protests, according to state media reports.

The judiciary accused the men of participating in the fatal attack on four security members in Isfahan's Alikhani Square. This contributes to a string of executions that rights groups claim signal a crackdown on dissent amid ongoing hostilities with the United States, which Iran views as an existential threat.

Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights criticized the executions, alleging public hangings followed unfair trials lacking transparency. Despite international condemnation, Iran's government has not acknowledged accusations of judicial abuses, maintaining steadfast unity behind the Islamic Republic amid tensions.