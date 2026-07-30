Malaysia and Myanmar's Controversial Rohingya Agreement

In a significant development, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Myanmar has agreed to accept 5,000 Rohingya refugees. This announcement comes amidst ongoing regional tensions and criticism of Malaysia's handling of the refugee crisis.

Speaking at a campaign rally before the upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Anwar emphasized the diplomatic ties with Myanmar as a catalyst for this agreement. Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim nation, has long served as a sanctuary for the persecuted Rohingya, who are denied citizenship in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.

This agreement, however, has not alleviated concerns. UNHCR and other international bodies have raised alarms over Malaysia's refugee policies, particularly its non-recognition of the U.N. refugee convention. The country recently detained over 100 Rohingya refugees, highlighting the precarious situation faced by thousands in the region.