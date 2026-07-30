Iran Bolsters Defences with Chinese-Made Air Defence Systems Amid Conflict

Iran is on the cusp of receiving its first shipment of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, sources tell Reuters. The acquisition marks one of Tehran's most significant efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences amid ongoing hostilities with the United States.

The deal, valued at $60-70 million, involves between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) such as QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, procured through Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment. While Iran's foreign ministry remained silent, China's Foreign Ministry dismissed these reports, asserting China's stance on promoting peace.

This military procurement underscores Iran's strategy to bolster its short-range air defence capabilities, with delivery initially planned via air transit through China and Pakistan. This move highlights deepening military ties between Iran and China amidst geopolitical tensions.