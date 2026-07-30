Tensions Mount as China's Military Patrols Scarborough Shoal
China's military and coast guard patrolled near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, intensifying tensions with the Philippines over maritime claims in the South China Sea. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet commented on the recent developments, highlighting ongoing geopolitical frictions in the region.
- Country:
- China
China's military and coast guard have initiated patrols in the airspace and waters surrounding the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to separate statements released on Thursday.
This move has further escalated tensions between China and the Philippines, amid ongoing maritime disputes and confrontations in a region that Beijing claims almost entirely, despite overlapping assertions from Southeast Asian countries.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to provide a comment on these actions, underscoring the persistent geopolitical frictions in the area.