Tensions Mount as China's Military Patrols Scarborough Shoal

China's military and coast guard have initiated patrols in the airspace and waters surrounding the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to separate statements released on Thursday.

This move has further escalated tensions between China and the Philippines, amid ongoing maritime disputes and confrontations in a region that Beijing claims almost entirely, despite overlapping assertions from Southeast Asian countries.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to provide a comment on these actions, underscoring the persistent geopolitical frictions in the area.