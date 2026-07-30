China's Vice Premier Raises Concerns Over U.S. Trade Restrictions

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng engaged in a video call with U.S. officials to discuss concerns about U.S. trade restrictions. Despite a trade truce, tensions have risen due to new U.S. tariffs and import bans on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to warn of potential retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:24 IST
China's Vice Premier Raises Concerns Over U.S. Trade Restrictions
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In a significant diplomatic exchange, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng raised concerns with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about recent American trade restrictions.

The discussion, described by Xinhua as 'candid, in-depth, and constructive,' aimed to utilize the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen communication and cooperation.

Despite reaching a truce last year, the relationship faces strain as new U.S. tariffs and bans on Chinese imports evoke threats of retaliation from Beijing.

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