China's Vice Premier Raises Concerns Over U.S. Trade Restrictions

In a significant diplomatic exchange, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng raised concerns with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about recent American trade restrictions.

The discussion, described by Xinhua as 'candid, in-depth, and constructive,' aimed to utilize the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen communication and cooperation.

Despite reaching a truce last year, the relationship faces strain as new U.S. tariffs and bans on Chinese imports evoke threats of retaliation from Beijing.