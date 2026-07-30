Fleeing Fear: Survivors Seek Safety After Venezuelan Earthquakes

Weeks after devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela's central coast, many survivors, including Adriana Aponte and her family, have fled to less affected regions. Aponte moved to Maracaibo to escape aftershocks, leaving behind partially collapsed homes and memories of trauma in search of safety and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:30 IST
Fleeing Fear: Survivors Seek Safety After Venezuelan Earthquakes
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In the aftermath of twin earthquakes that ravaged Venezuela's central coast, Adriana Aponte and many others have sought refuge in less affected areas, such as Maracaibo, leaving behind the trauma of shattered lives.

With magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, the deadly quakes claimed over 5,500 lives and forced thousands to relocate to makeshift camps, intensifying internal displacement.

Aponte, a young mother, now seeks solace in Maracaibo while grappling with the emotional toll of leaving family behind in La Guaira. Her new home offers temporary safety amid a backdrop of economic challenges.

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