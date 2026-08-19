Japan Condemns U.S. Sanctions on ICC

In a rare diplomatic disagreement, Japan has openly criticized its ally, the United States, over its decision to impose sanctions on leaders of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the court's Japanese President, Tomoko Akane, and senior lawyer Abdoulaye Seye.

The sanctions follow the ICC's pursuit of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Japan's foreign ministry emphasized its consistent support for the ICC, stating that it plays an essential role in prosecuting severe international crimes.

This rift places Japan at odds with the U.S., traditionally a key military supporter, revealing wider international tensions concerning the court's role. European nations, including the Netherlands, have also voiced opposition against America's stance.