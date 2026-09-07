BRS Leaders Rally in Black to Protest Congress's Unfulfilled Promises

BRS leaders, led by KT Rama Rao, protested against the Congress government's alleged failure in fulfilling promises. Sporting black T-shirts, they highlighted that Congress had made 420 pledges but failed to deliver even after 1,000 days in power. BRS vows to confront Congress in Assembly sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:05 IST
BRS Leaders Rally in Black to Protest Congress's Unfulfilled Promises
Visuals of the Protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking demonstration against the Congress government's alleged inefficacies, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao, organized a protest at Gunpark on Monday. The leaders, clad in black T-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as 'Congress failure in implementing guarantees,' condemned the government for its unfulfilled promises.

Addressing the media, KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of deceiving various societal sections through reckless promises. He claimed the party made 420 commitments, guaranteeing their fulfillment within 100 days, yet failed to deliver any after 1,000 days. He stressed that these assurances were documented on bond papers, underscoring the gravity of Congress's failure.

KTR revealed that BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao had instructed party members to expose Congress's failings during the Assembly sessions. He emphasized the need for rigorous questioning of the government on behalf of Telangana's citizens, regardless of the Congress's potential retaliatory actions. KTR underscored the importance of discussing societal issues and urged his party to advocate for Telangana's interests.

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