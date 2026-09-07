Tensions Soar: U.S. Missile Deployment in Norway Raises Russian Concerns

Russia has condemned the United States' decision to deploy a sophisticated missile system in Norway, asserting the move complicates potential discussions on strategic nuclear stability between the two nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concerns on Monday regarding the Mk-41 launchers installed in Norway, which are capable of firing various missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. These missiles pose a significant threat as they can reach substantial parts of European Russia, potentially including Moscow. The ministry stated that actions like the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range missiles in Europe undermine dialogue conditions with the U.S.

The ministry warned that Russia might target U.S. missile deployment sites in case of military conflict. In addition, Russia criticized the current U.S. administration’s plan to pursue strategic stability talks involving China, labeling it as unrealistic.