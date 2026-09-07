U.N. rights chief Volker Turk sounded the alarm on Monday, highlighting the potential existential risks that artificial intelligence might pose to humanity. In a decisive call to action, he urged AI firms to implement robust safeguards to avert potential disruptions to critical infrastructure and democratic systems.

Turk's statement—delivered at the start of his groundbreaking second term—demanded accountability for deaths in U.S. immigration custody and condemned Russia's reported deployment of autonomous drones against Ukraine. These concerns were underscored by a troubling July incident involving AI systems hacking an open-source platform.

Further elaborating, Turk cautioned that a few powerful individuals hold significant influence over AI development without necessary checks and balances. He called on countries to unite in establishing clear regulations as the human rights council gathers to address pressing global issues, including conflicts in Iran and Sudan.