UN Expert Warns of Potential Erasure of Atrocity Evidence in Gaza Rubble Clearance

A U.N. expert cautions that ongoing Israeli rubble clearance in Gaza could erase vital evidence of 'atrocity crimes' and hinder the recovery of human remains. With 61 million tons of debris from the assault started in 2023, concerns arise regarding the involvement of Israeli companies in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:34 IST
UN Expert Warns of Potential Erasure of Atrocity Evidence in Gaza Rubble Clearance

A United Nations expert has raised concerns over the ongoing clearance of debris in Gaza, warning that the operation might obliterate critical evidence of 'atrocity crimes' while complicating the recovery of human remains.

The conflict, initiated following a deadly 2023 raid by Hamas into Israel, has left behind an estimated 61 million tons of debris. Francesca Albanese, U.N. expert on Palestinian territories, insists that evidence should be meticulously gathered before comprehensive clearance efforts commence.

Albanese emphasized the importance of Palestinian involvement in any waste removal plans, highlighting that the rubble signifies more than just construction waste—it's a crime scene and a reminder of a devastating bombing campaign.

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