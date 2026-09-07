UN Expert Warns of Potential Erasure of Atrocity Evidence in Gaza Rubble Clearance

A United Nations expert has raised concerns over the ongoing clearance of debris in Gaza, warning that the operation might obliterate critical evidence of 'atrocity crimes' while complicating the recovery of human remains.

The conflict, initiated following a deadly 2023 raid by Hamas into Israel, has left behind an estimated 61 million tons of debris. Francesca Albanese, U.N. expert on Palestinian territories, insists that evidence should be meticulously gathered before comprehensive clearance efforts commence.

Albanese emphasized the importance of Palestinian involvement in any waste removal plans, highlighting that the rubble signifies more than just construction waste—it's a crime scene and a reminder of a devastating bombing campaign.