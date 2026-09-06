Gaza Tragedy: Airstrike Kills Father and Daughter

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the tragic deaths of Youssef Akila and his teenage daughter, Wafaa, according to local health officials. The strike, which targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, also left six individuals injured.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital, confirmed the fatalities. The Israeli military stated that the operation intended to strike a Hamas militant, although they continue to assess the aftermath of the attack.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire initiated in October 2025 has reduced large-scale combat but failed to completely halt Israeli strikes, purportedly aimed at preventing attacks from Hamas. Both sides blame each other for ceasefire breaches, complicating efforts to implement a U.S. peace plan involving Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.