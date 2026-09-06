Gaza Tragedy: Airstrike Kills Father and Daughter

An Israeli airstrike killed Youssef Akila and his daughter in Gaza City. The attack, aimed at a Hamas militant, also injured six others. While a ceasefire reduced major conflict, tensions persist, with both Hamas and Israel accusing each other of violations amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 23:50 IST
Gaza Tragedy: Airstrike Kills Father and Daughter
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An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the tragic deaths of Youssef Akila and his teenage daughter, Wafaa, according to local health officials. The strike, which targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, also left six individuals injured.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital, confirmed the fatalities. The Israeli military stated that the operation intended to strike a Hamas militant, although they continue to assess the aftermath of the attack.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire initiated in October 2025 has reduced large-scale combat but failed to completely halt Israeli strikes, purportedly aimed at preventing attacks from Hamas. Both sides blame each other for ceasefire breaches, complicating efforts to implement a U.S. peace plan involving Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

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