Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Security Concerns

Hungary has made a significant diplomatic move by expelling ten Russian diplomats who were allegedly involved in actions not aligned with the Vienna Convention.

Foreign Minister Anita Orban emphasized the decision was necessary to safeguard the nation's security and sovereignty. This decisive action does not, however, mean severing diplomatic ties with Russia.

Hungary remains committed to fostering dialogue with Russia, ensuring it is grounded in mutual respect and adherence to international rules, underscoring the nation's focus on maintaining balance in foreign relations.