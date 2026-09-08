Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Security Concerns

Hungary has expelled ten Russian diplomats for engaging in activities deemed unacceptable under the Vienna Convention, as stated by Foreign Minister Anita Orban. This move aims to protect Hungary's security and sovereignty, while maintaining its diplomatic relations with Russia based on mutual respect and rule adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:40 IST
Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Security Concerns
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Hungary has made a significant diplomatic move by expelling ten Russian diplomats who were allegedly involved in actions not aligned with the Vienna Convention.

Foreign Minister Anita Orban emphasized the decision was necessary to safeguard the nation's security and sovereignty. This decisive action does not, however, mean severing diplomatic ties with Russia.

Hungary remains committed to fostering dialogue with Russia, ensuring it is grounded in mutual respect and adherence to international rules, underscoring the nation's focus on maintaining balance in foreign relations.

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