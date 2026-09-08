Nicaragua Challenges Germany Over Arms Exports to Israel at ICJ

Nicaragua has charged Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that Germany's arms exports to Israel breach the 1948 Genocide Convention and humanitarian law. The Central American nation urges the court to continue with the case.

Germany briefly suspended its weapons exports to Israel in 2025 but later resumed, making it Israel's second-largest weapons supplier. Nicaragua argues that Germany should have been aware of potential genocide risks posed by Israel and should have taken measures to prevent it under the Genocide Convention.

In response, Israel denies genocide claims, labeling them as politically driven and asserts that its military actions are directed against Hamas. Germany, requesting the ICJ to dismiss the case, contends the court lacks jurisdiction. A ruling on jurisdiction is anticipated later this year, with the full hearing of the case expected by 2029.