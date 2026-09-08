Ukrainian Prosecutor General Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, has resigned amid a corruption probe that involves his office. Although not directly implicated, Kravchenko stepped down to avoid political strife. The case highlights ongoing anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, crucial for Kyiv's European Union membership aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:38 IST
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, resigned late Monday following a corruption investigation implicating his office. Although Kravchenko was neither charged nor named a suspect, a subordinate's alleged fraud prompted his decision to avoid political confrontation. His resignation aligns with Kyiv's heightened anti-graft efforts.

Kravchenko, 36, clarified that his decision was politically motivated and denied any involvement in wrongdoings. Recent scandals have rocked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government, demanding swift actions during wartime. The once-powerful prosecutor's office faces calls for significant reform.

NABU and SAPO, Ukraine’s anti-corruption watch agencies, announced the investigation on Saturday. It centers on accusations of bribery and money laundering, purportedly concealed through real estate buys. This crackdown is vital as Ukraine seeks to improve its EU membership prospects.

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