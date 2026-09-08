Ukraine's prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, resigned late Monday following a corruption investigation implicating his office. Although Kravchenko was neither charged nor named a suspect, a subordinate's alleged fraud prompted his decision to avoid political confrontation. His resignation aligns with Kyiv's heightened anti-graft efforts.

Kravchenko, 36, clarified that his decision was politically motivated and denied any involvement in wrongdoings. Recent scandals have rocked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government, demanding swift actions during wartime. The once-powerful prosecutor's office faces calls for significant reform.

NABU and SAPO, Ukraine’s anti-corruption watch agencies, announced the investigation on Saturday. It centers on accusations of bribery and money laundering, purportedly concealed through real estate buys. This crackdown is vital as Ukraine seeks to improve its EU membership prospects.