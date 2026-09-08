EU Support Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Parts Purchase

The European Union has paved the way for Ukraine to bolster its defense capabilities by approving a €3.2 billion loan. This financial aid will specifically allow Ukraine to purchase essential components for the Patriot air defense systems.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside NATO Secretary General Rutte, lauded the member states' decision to permit the acquisition despite existing regulations. The move underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

As von der Leyen's statement emphasizes, this derogation marks a notable collaboration between the EU and NATO, reinforcing their unified stance in providing defense assistance to Ukraine. Currently, the exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.8611 euros.