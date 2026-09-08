German Sabotage Suspect Arrested Amid Electricity Grid Attacks

German authorities have successfully apprehended a suspect believed to be behind a series of sabotage attacks on the nation's electrical grid, according to a joint statement from police and prosecutors.

The suspect, a 48-year-old identified as Daniel V. due to privacy laws, was captured near Weisweiler, close to Cologne, ultimately concluding a manhunt initiated by letters claiming responsibility for substation attacks across three German states.

While explosive devices were found in his possession, evidence collection continues at the targeted sites. The incidents, which disrupted power services, are being investigated for potential connections to environmental motives, described by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt as possible 'climate extremism.'