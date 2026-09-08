Power Outage Protests in Gambia: A Nation in Darkness
Gambian citizens protested against prolonged power outages, gathering near President Adama Barrow's residence and other locations. The unrest, marked by tyre burning and barricades, comes amid Barrow's re-election campaign. Authorities pled to stabilize the power supply, attributing outages to high demand and technical issues.
In Gambia, protesters clashed with police overnight as they rallied against extensive power outages, with some demonstrations taking place near President Adama Barrow's official residence. The capital city, Banjul, and surrounding areas witnessed tire burnings and barricades as crowds demanded Barrow's resignation, all amid looming presidential elections.
Protests also erupted in Farato, where demonstrators expressed their discontent by vandalizing property associated with the ruling National People's Party. In response, Gambia's information minister, Ismaila Ceesay, apologized for the hardships faced by citizens and reassured efforts to restore electricity stability swiftly.
Meanwhile, The National Water and Electricity Company Ltd. (NAWEC) cited an unexpected surge in demand and technical failures as causes of the blackouts. Acknowledging ongoing challenges, they warned of impending load shedding, leaving many Gambians frustrated as they await official remedies.
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