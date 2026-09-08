Political Turmoil Unfolds in Telangana Amid BRS Protest and Police Action
Tensions escalated in Telangana as police visited BRS MLC Tata Madhu over a controversial protest targeting the Congress government, leading to heated exchanges in the Assembly and widespread disruption. Accusations fly between parties as Speaker Prasad Kumar's emotional response heightens the political drama.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated at the MLA Quarters in Telangana on Tuesday as the Saifabad Police arrived at BRS MLC Tata Madhu's residence, investigating Monday's contentious protest incident at the Telangana Assembly.
This police action comes amid heightened political and legal tensions following a protest by BRS legislators against the Congress government, resulting in confrontations with police and the detention of key leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.
During the Assembly session, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar emotionally addressed the chamber, detailing the alleged remarks and circumstances, triggering demands for action against Tata Madhu from ruling party members while the Congress called for an apology.
Tata Madhu denied making disrespectful comments towards the Speaker, clarifying his remarks targeted police during the protest showdown. Nonetheless, the police's involvement intensified the controversy surrounding the incident.
The escalating conflict between the Congress and BRS saw mutual accusations over police conduct and Assembly decorum, while the protest caused significant traffic disruptions outside the Assembly, with a prolonged jam.
Protesters donned T-shirts criticizing Congress's governance, with BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accusing the Congress of unfounded and unfulfilled promises, further fueling the political clash.
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