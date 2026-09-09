Thrills and Showdowns: U.S. Open's Electrifying Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka faced her toughest challenge yet at the U.S. Open, besting sixth seed Linda Noskova in a nail-biting три-set match to secure a place in the semi-finals. Her relentless focus and strategic play sealed her victory, despite a mid-game slump.

Simultaneously, Frances Tiafoe electrified audiences with a remarkable comeback against Alex Michelsen after falling two sets behind. This riveting display had fans on the edge of their seats and temporarily delayed the evening’s schedule due to its length.

All eyes are on the upcoming matchups, notably the “Battle of the Billionaires” between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro. Awaiting in the wings, Carlos Alcaraz is set to challenge Ben Shelton, promising more drama under the New York City lights at Flushing Meadows.