Thrills and Showdowns: U.S. Open's Electrifying Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka and Frances Tiafoe triumphed in intense U.S. Open quarterfinals, while fans eagerly awaited Jessica Pegula's clash with Emma Navarro. Sabalenka overcame Linda Noskova in a tense match, while Tiafoe staged a comeback against Alex Michelsen. Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Ben Shelton in a highly anticipated match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 05:21 IST
Thrills and Showdowns: U.S. Open's Electrifying Quarterfinals
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Aryna Sabalenka faced her toughest challenge yet at the U.S. Open, besting sixth seed Linda Noskova in a nail-biting три-set match to secure a place in the semi-finals. Her relentless focus and strategic play sealed her victory, despite a mid-game slump.

Simultaneously, Frances Tiafoe electrified audiences with a remarkable comeback against Alex Michelsen after falling two sets behind. This riveting display had fans on the edge of their seats and temporarily delayed the evening’s schedule due to its length.

All eyes are on the upcoming matchups, notably the “Battle of the Billionaires” between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro. Awaiting in the wings, Carlos Alcaraz is set to challenge Ben Shelton, promising more drama under the New York City lights at Flushing Meadows.

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