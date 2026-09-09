World News Roundup: Trade Deals, Diplomatic Moves, and Technological Disruptions

The United States, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aims to finalize trade agreements with Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. These efforts are part of an initiative to fortify U.S. relations in Latin America, amid ongoing regional security engagements.

President Trump and President Putin engaged in a phone discussion, with Trump urging a rapid resolution to the Ukraine war. The conversation occurred following visits to Moscow and Kyiv by U.S. envoys aiming to rejuvenate peace talks.

Major British airports faced significant flight disruptions due to a technical issue with air traffic control provider NATS, renewing scrutiny of UK's aviation infrastructure capabilities. Meanwhile, Nepal concentrates rescue efforts on three tunnels after devastating floods trapped hydropower workers.