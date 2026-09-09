Trump Highlights Immigration as Key Factor in AfD's Election Success
Donald Trump attributed the Alternative for Germany party's state election win to Germany's immigration policies, describing them as 'horrible.' He commented on the far-right party's success on his social media platform, Truth Social. The AfD achieved a historic victory by securing first place in Saxony-Anhalt state elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump has remarked on the recent electoral success of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, attributing their rise to dissatisfaction with immigration policies.
The former president took to Truth Social, where he described the existing rules as 'horrible' and congratulated the party on their performance.
This marks a significant political development as the AfD's victory in Saxony-Anhalt represents the first state-level win for a far-right group in Germany since World War II.