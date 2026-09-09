Tony Popovic's Strategic Role until 2024 Asian Cup

Australia's football coach, Tony Popovic, has opted for a shorter-term contract, rejecting an extension that would have secured him the position until the 2030 World Cup. Instead, Popovic has committed to seeing the team through the 2024 Asian Cup.

Speaking to reporters, Popovic emphasized his comfort with this decision, noting it offers flexibility for Football Australia should they choose a new direction. Under his leadership, Australia smoothly qualified for the expanded 48-team World Cup, showcasing the coach's effective strategies.

Popovic, a former Socceroos defender, has shown confidence in the potential of young Australian talent. His focus remains on winning the Asian Cup, a tournament where Australia will face teams like Tajikistan, Iraq, and Singapore. Popovic expressed readiness to move on if necessary post-tournament, confident in the legacy he leaves behind.