Tragic Overrun: Amazon Prime Air Crash Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on Tuesday regarding the tragic Amazon Prime Air cargo plane accident in Miami that resulted in five fatalities on the ground.

According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, data from the flight recorder indicates that the pilots may have contemplated aborting the landing just moments before the Boeing 767, operated by 21 Air, overran the runway by approximately 1,300 feet.

The crash, which also caused injuries to five others, happened as the plane crashed into two ground vehicles. Investigators will interview the pilots, and preliminary evidence revealed that landing devices, such as speed brakes and thrust reversers, were not used despite increased thrust levels.