Navigating Diplomacy: South Korea and France's Strategic Dialogue

During a summit in Paris, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for cooperation to ensure security and freedom of navigation in the critical Strait of Hormuz. This dialogue is part of broader talks on international security and aims to maintain stability in global supply chains.

South Korea, heavily reliant on the Strait for energy imports, is exploring non-troop-based contributions to maritime security. Discussions are ongoing, and no decision has been reached, according to South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac. Diplomatic channels have been engaged following Iranian inquiries concerning South Korea's plans.

The South Korean Defence Ministry has dispatched an inspection team to the UAE, underlining its commitment to gathering information without presupposing military deployment. The topic might surface in a National Security Council meeting, amid sensitive geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran.