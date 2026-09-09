Tensions Surge in the Strait of Hormuz: Revolutionary Guards Strike Back

In a dramatic escalation of tension, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility on Wednesday for attacking two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers. This move was reportedly a counteraction to a U.S. assault on five Iranian tankers.

The attacks occurred in the Gulf, specifically targeting ships attempting to navigate through what the Guards described as a 'prohibited and unsafe' area in the Strait of Hormuz. This critical maritime passageway serves as a significant route for global oil shipments.

Iranian state media further broadcasted the Guards' statement, exacerbating already heightened international concerns over security and navigation freedoms in the region.