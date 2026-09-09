Tensions Rise: The Killing of Sunni Cleric in Northwestern Iran

Sunni Kurdish cleric Mamosta Mohammad Nezhati was killed in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards reported. The attack, blamed on 'Zionist-American Kurdish separatist groups,' aimed to incite conflict between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims. Nezhati, linked to the Basij, was part of ongoing tensions in Iran's ethnically diverse border regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:26 IST
Tensions Rise: The Killing of Sunni Cleric in Northwestern Iran

On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guards announced the assassination of Sunni Kurdish cleric Mamosta Mohammad Nezhati in northwestern Iran. The Mehr news agency reported the incident, which the Guards attributed to 'Zionist-American Kurdish separatist groups.'

The Guards' provincial command in West Azerbaijan stated the murder was an effort to stir discord between Sunni and Shi'ite communities, jeopardizing the region's security. A Telegram post from the Fars news agency identified Nezhati as a Basij member, connected to a paramilitary group linked to the Guards.

This incident mirrors the killing of Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, another Sunni leader, in July within the restive border areas of Iran. The country faces persistent challenges from militant groups targeting state-associated figures in its multi-ethnic western and southeastern regions.

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