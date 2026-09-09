Britain's Bold Stance: Sanctions on West Bank Settlements
Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized Britain's global leadership by imposing sanctions on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank. He highlighted the importance of supporting a two-state solution through actionable measures and assured that Britain stands against injustice and supports those facing intimidation.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham declared Wednesday that sanctions imposed on imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank underscore Britain's global leadership. He asserted that if Britain backs a two-state solution, it must couple its support with decisive action.
Burnham stressed the necessity of standing against oppression, stating, 'Britain has to stand for fairness against injustice. When people are bullied out of their homes and intimidated, we will always stand with the underdog.'
Addressing British lawmakers, Burnham reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to taking meaningful steps to support those affected by conflict and injustice.
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