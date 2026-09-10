Switzerland Tightens Grip on Sudanese Gold Trade

Switzerland has imposed a ban on the purchase and import of gold from Sudan, as well as restricted the sale of certain goods used in Sudan's gold industry. This move follows the European Union's sanctions targeting Sudan's gold trade to curb its role in financing military conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:19 IST
Switzerland Tightens Grip on Sudanese Gold Trade
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Switzerland has taken decisive action by banning the purchase and import of gold originating from Sudan. The government announced the measures on Wednesday, stating they would align with the EU's existing sanctions.

The new regulations also prohibit the sale of specific goods used in gold mining and extraction to Sudan. These sanctions will be enforced starting September 10, as part of efforts to curb the financing of military conflicts in the region.

This follows the European Union's steps in July, where it targeted Sudan’s gold trade, pinpointing its role in bankrolling ongoing military strife in the country.

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