U.S. Pledges Enhanced Security Aid for Ecuador

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to secure $45 million for additional security measures in Ecuador, focusing on tackling drug trafficking. Rubio designated the Ecuador-based gang Los Tiguerones as a terrorist organization and pledged U.S. support, including equipment for Ecuador's navy, to combat illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST
U.S. Pledges Enhanced Security Aid for Ecuador
Security

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Ecuador, announced a proposal for an additional $45 million funding to enhance security by tackling drug trafficking. The initiative also includes supplying equipment to bolster Ecuador's efforts against organized crime.

After meeting with Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, Rubio underscored Washington's commitment to working alongside Ecuador's government to dismantle sophisticated drug trafficking organizations that are not only criminal but have the capabilities of terrorists.

In a significant move, Rubio announced the designation of Ecuador's gang Los Tiguerones as a foreign terrorist organization. This comes alongside further plans for U.S. sanctions on former Ecuadorean officials involved in bribery and plans for robust maritime defense deliveries to support Ecuador's anti-drug trafficking missions.

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