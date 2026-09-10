States Clash with Trump Over Endangered Species Act Rollback

In a bold legal move, 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully weakening the federal Endangered Species Act, a cornerstone law safeguarding America's wildlife.

The complaints target specific regulatory changes they argue could permit detrimental human activities in ecologically sensitive areas. Democratic attorneys general leading the charge assert that the administration's reinterpretations diminish crucial protections.

Environmentalists view the legal action as a critical battle to retain the Act’s robust defense of biodiversity. Critics of the Trump administration's changes describe them as catering to business interests at the expense of vulnerable species and ecosystems.