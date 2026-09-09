Gulf Tensions Surge: Drone Strikes and Maritime Conflict Escalate

A Panama-flagged oil tanker, New Andros, was hit by a drone strike in Iraqi waters, causing a fire on board, Iraqi port officials reported Wednesday. Fortunately, none of the 22 crew members were injured, they confirmed.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) alerted that vessels in the northern Gulf and the Gulf of Oman experienced disabling fire during ongoing regional military engagements. They have not confirmed any environmental impact or casualties as of now.

On the same day, UKMTO noted an incident near the United Arab Emirates, indicating a vessel listing at anchor, likely following an attack. Amid escalating tensions, Iran claims they targeted 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after U.S. forces sank five Iranian oil tankers, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.