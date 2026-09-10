Diplomatic Rift: Algeria Cuts Ties with UAE Over 'Hostile Actions'

In a significant diplomatic move, Algeria has severed ties with the United Arab Emirates, citing 'provocative or hostile' actions from Abu Dhabi. Although Algeria did not elaborate on its reasons, the decision marks an increased strain that has developed over recent years.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, responded by emphasizing the importance of rational communication and transparency in international relations. He underscored that diplomacy should not hinge on 'riddles and signals that require decoding,' implying dissatisfaction with Algeria's abrupt decision.

The two nations hold divergent stances on several key issues, including the normalization of ties with Israel and the Western Sahara dispute. With contrasting interests in the Sahel region, tensions have only grown, culminating in this diplomatic split.