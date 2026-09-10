Peru Joins U.S.-Led Coalition Against Drug Cartels: A Strengthened Alliance

In a strategic move to counter drug cartels, Peru has agreed to join the U.S.-led 'Shield of the Americas' coalition, announced President Keiko Fujimori on Thursday. The decision comes after discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Lima, marking a pivotal moment in strengthening security relations with Washington early in Fujimori's presidency.

Peru's foreign ministry highlighted this collaboration as part of an ongoing effort to enhance border security and improve coordination against transnational crime. Fujimori noted that joining the coalition would expedite intelligence-sharing and foster joint action against criminal organizations operating across borders.

The initiative aims to secure the region from entities threatening hemispheric sovereignty, as emphasized by Rubio during his visit—his first high-level U.S. trip to Peru since President Donald Trump's return to office. The meeting highlights Washington's intent to build stronger security and trade ties with Latin America's conservative governments, while countering China's influence in critical sectors like mining and infrastructure.