Tight Race in Brazil: Bolsonaro vs. Lula

In a closely watched electoral contest, Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are neck and neck, according to the latest poll data released by AtlasIntel/Bloomberg.

The poll indicates a virtual tie between the two, with Bolsonaro holding a slight lead as they head towards a potential runoff next month.

The unexpected closeness of this race reflects a deeply divided political landscape in Brazil, with the right-wing lawmaker challenging the leftist leader's position.