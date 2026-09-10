Peru Joins the Fight: Shield of the Americas

Peru has agreed to join the U.S.-led coalition against drug cartels, announced by President Keiko Fujimori following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This initiative, named 'Shield of the Americas,' connects various Latin American leaders in a concerted effort to tackle the drug trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:51 IST
Peru Joins the Fight: Shield of the Americas
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In a decisive move, Peru has committed to joining the U.S.-led coalition against drug cartels. This announcement was made by President Keiko Fujimori on Thursday, following a pivotal meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The coalition, known as the 'Shield of the Americas,' seeks to unify mainly right-wing leaders across Latin America. The initiative is part of a broader strategy emphasized by U.S. President Donald Trump to aggressively counteract drug cartels in the region.

Peru's participation underscores a regional effort to synchronize policies and tactics in the battle against the pervasive influence of drug trafficking networks.

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