Peru Joins the Fight: Shield of the Americas

In a decisive move, Peru has committed to joining the U.S.-led coalition against drug cartels. This announcement was made by President Keiko Fujimori on Thursday, following a pivotal meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The coalition, known as the 'Shield of the Americas,' seeks to unify mainly right-wing leaders across Latin America. The initiative is part of a broader strategy emphasized by U.S. President Donald Trump to aggressively counteract drug cartels in the region.

Peru's participation underscores a regional effort to synchronize policies and tactics in the battle against the pervasive influence of drug trafficking networks.