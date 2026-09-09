U.N. Clears Syria on Nuclear Activities Amid Collaborative New Regime

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday, concluding its investigation into Syria's clandestine nuclear activities during the Assad family regime. The decision acknowledges the efforts of the new Syrian authorities in resolving all outstanding issues.

The resolution follows Israel's 2007 bombing of a site in Deir al-Zor, believed to be a nearly complete nuclear reactor. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) demands, Syria initially did not admit to its nuclear activities. However, following the overthrow of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, new authorities pledged cooperation with the IAEA.

A recent confidential IAEA report confirmed it was highly probable that the bombed site was a nuclear reactor. Syria has since been found to possess around 73 metric tons of natural uranium metal, now under IAEA oversight. The resolution, submitted by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, was passed by consensus, indicating no objections from any state.