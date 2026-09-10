Deadly Drone Strike Shakes Eastern Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on the previously peaceful town of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine on Thursday resulted in significant casualties. According to local authorities, at least three individuals were killed in the strike, which has sent shockwaves through the area.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, regional prosecutors reported that 34 others were wounded in this alarming assault. The victims of this devastating strike include a child, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attack.

The incident has heightened tensions in the region, drawing widespread condemnation and concerns over the escalation of violence in Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.