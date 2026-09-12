Razaullah's Dramatic Test Debut Lights Up Pakistan's Fight

Pakistan scored 449 in their innings on the third day of the final test, setting a target of 130 for England. Razaullah, on his test debut, shocked the hosts with a dynamic 81 at number nine, while Shan Masood and Babar Azam played vital innings to avoid a 3-0 whitewash against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:38 IST
Razaullah's Dramatic Test Debut Lights Up Pakistan's Fight

In a thrilling turn at the Edgbaston cricket ground, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 449 on day three of the final test, targeting England with a chase of 130. The day belonged to debutant Razaullah, whose explosive innings of 81 at number nine electrified the crowd and local supporters.

Earlier, Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position but were stabilized by Shan Masood's defiant 95 and Babar Azam's resilient 76. Despite falling short of a century, Masood's partnership with Azan Awais was pivotal in adding 125 runs, putting a halt to England's hopes for a swift victory.

As the match progressed, Razaullah's late innings fireworks, including three sixes in an over, boosted Pakistan's total. However, he was unable to reach a hundred, falling after an entertaining fifty, concluding a memorable debut performance in the series finale.

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