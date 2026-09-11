Houthi Militia Advances on Yemen's Crucial Island

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have taken strategic control of Yemen's Perim Island, situated at the entrance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, early Friday following the withdrawal of government forces, according to four Yemeni government sources cited by Reuters.

This development represents a significant milestone for the Houthis, as they advance their objective of controlling the crucial shipping waterway.

Gaining such ground may directly impact maritime operations through the Strait, an essential passage for global maritime trade, thus influencing regional power dynamics.