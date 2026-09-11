Houthi Militia Advances on Yemen's Crucial Island

Houthi militants, aligned with Iran, seized Perim Island at the Bab el-Mandeb Strait's entrance after Yemeni government forces withdrew. This marks a critical move for the group, as gaining control over this strategic shipping waterway enhances their influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:42 IST
Houthi Militia Advances on Yemen's Crucial Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have taken strategic control of Yemen's Perim Island, situated at the entrance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, early Friday following the withdrawal of government forces, according to four Yemeni government sources cited by Reuters.

This development represents a significant milestone for the Houthis, as they advance their objective of controlling the crucial shipping waterway.

Gaining such ground may directly impact maritime operations through the Strait, an essential passage for global maritime trade, thus influencing regional power dynamics.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026