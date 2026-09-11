Strategic Shift: Yemen Forces Withdraw from Perim Island

Yemeni government forces have strategically retreated from Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The control of this island and the nearby port city of Dhubab is crucial for dominance over the strait. The Houthis reportedly entered the area following the withdrawal, intensifying the regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:02 IST
Strategic Shift: Yemen Forces Withdraw from Perim Island

Yemeni government forces have withdrawn from Perim Island, situated in the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as confirmed by two government sources to Reuters on Friday.

The withdrawal marks a significant shift in control, as the command over both Perim and the neighboring port city of Dhubab—entered by Houthis earlier the same day—is crucial for maintaining dominance over the waterway.

This development underscores the intensifying regional contestation as the Houthis fortify their positions in this geopolitically critical area.

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